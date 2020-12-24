BBC News

Storm Bella: Met Office Boxing Day weather warnings for Wales

Published
image copyrightTwitter / @FramingWales
image captionFlooding caused widespread problems in Cardiff on Wednesday

There have been warnings of further floods with Storm Bella set to bring more rain and wind to Wales from Boxing Day.

A yellow rain warning has been issued for Wales by the Met Office from 18:00 GMT on Saturday to 09:00 on Sunday.

It said there was a "small chance" homes and businesses could flood.

An amber warning for wind is in place from 22:00 GMT on Saturday to 09:00 on Sunday.

Strong south-westerly winds in parts of south Wales could reach 60-70mph, the Met Office said.

It warned that 40-60mm of rain could fall on hilly areas while 15-25mm is expected more widely.

The warnings follow parts of Wales waking up to a flood clean-up on Christmas Eve.

Related Topics

  • Met Office

More on this story

  • Flooding dampens Christmas spirit as homes and shops hit

    Published
    48 minutes ago

  • Flooding: Firefighters receive 500 calls as heavy rain causes chaos

    Published
    13 hours ago

  • Landslip warning and flooding follow heavy rain in Wales

    Published
    4 days ago