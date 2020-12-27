BBC News

Storm Bella: Gusts of 83mph recorded in Wales

Published
image copyrightMet Office
image captionOn Saturday evening a gust of 83mph was recorded at Aberdaron, Gwynedd

Gusts of more than 80mph have been recorded as Storm Bella caused disruption to Wales.

Western Power said about 1,000 homes have been left without power in south Wales, including 480 in Monmouthshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said road conditions were "treacherous", with many reports of fallen trees.

On Saturday evening a gust of 83mph was recorded at Aberdaron, Gwynedd, amid a Met Office weather warning.

An amber warning for wind, covering the south and west coast of the country, is in place until 09:00 GMT but a warning for rain in Wales has been lifted.

A weather warning for snow and ice on Sunday night has been issued for parts of north Wales.

The bad weather comes just days after homes and businesses were hit by flooding.

Natural Resources Wales have several flood warnings in place in Powys, Monmouthshire and Pembrokeshire.

Related Topics

  • Merthyr Tydfil
  • Aberdaron
  • Met Office
  • Severe weather

More on this story

  • Storm Bella: Gusts of more than 100mph recorded in UK

    Published
    13 minutes ago

  • Storm Bella: Weather warnings in force on Boxing Day

    Published
    11 hours ago

  • Flooding dampens Christmas spirit as homes and shops hit

    Published
    2 days ago