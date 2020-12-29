BBC News

Admiral in £508m deal with price comparison firm

Published
image copyrightAdmiral
image captionAdmiral has its headquarters in Cardiff, as well as offices in Swansea and Newport

Insurer Admiral Group is selling part of its business, including online portal Confused.com, in a deal valued at £508m.

Price comparison firm RVU will buy its Penguin Portals and Preminen businesses.

Admiral was launched in 1993 selling car insurance over the phone in Cardiff with a team of just 57.

Chief Executive David Stevens said the deal was a positive outcome for customers, employees and shareholders.

"It is the right choice for the long-term success of the businesses," he said.

Admiral has UK offices in Swansea and Newport and overseas sites in Spain, Italy, France, Canada, the US and India.

Related Topics

  • Admiral Group
  • Wales business
  • Cardiff

More on this story

  • Admiral boss gives staff £10m as retirement farewell

    Published
    18 September

  • Admiral record results see staff in £3,600 profit share

    Published
    7 March 2019