Ely pedestrian hit by car 'in critical condition'
- Published
A pedestrian is in a "critical condition" following a serious road traffic collision in Ely, Cardiff.
The 31-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales after he was hit by a black Audi Q3 on Cowbridge Road West.
The incident happened on Monday near the junction with Wilson Road and a section of the road was closed for several hours.
South Wales police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
The road has since fully reopened and police thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.