Covid: Police stop illegal rave in Cardiff during lockdown
- Published
Police shut down an illegal rave in Cardiff and 25 people were reported for breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Officers from South Wales and Gwent Police forces went to a location near Pontprennau in the north of the city at about 22:45 GMT on Sunday.
A tent and other equipment including speakers, generators, a trailer and lighting, were seized by officers.
Detectives are trying to identify other participants and the organisers.
Chief Superintendent Andy Valentine, who is leading South Wales Police's response to coronavirus, said: "Unlicensed music events present a very serious risk to public health as well as generating anti-social behaviour that can blight local communities.
"It is extremely disappointing that members of the public were willing to put themselves and the wider community at risk during Alert Level 4 restrictions."