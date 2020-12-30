Brexit trade deal scrutinised in Wales and Westminster
- Published
The Brexit trade deal agreed with the EU will face scrutiny from MPs and Welsh Senedd members later.
MPs at Westminster are expected to back a vote paving the way for the deal to become law, with the UK leaving existing trade arrangements on Thursday.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has called the agreement "thin and disappointing".
Boris Johnson said it allowed trade on "terms of friendship and goodwill".
Plaid Cymru said their three MPs will vote against the law enacting the deal.
MPs at Westminster and members of the Senedd in Cardiff are meeting on Wednesday to discuss the trade deal.
Senedd members will also vote on the agreement, but it is symbolic, as they have no say on the Brexit legislation.
The basics
- A Brexit deal has been agreed, days before a deadline. It means that the UK and the EU can continue to trade without extra taxes being put on goods
- What took so long? The UK voted to leave the EU in 2016 and actually left on 31 January 2020, but leaders had until the end of 2020 to work out a trade deal
- There are big changes ahead. Although it's a trade deal that has been agreed, there will also be changes to how people travel between the EU and UK, and to the way they live and work
The Welsh Government said the "thin and disappointing deal" is better than "no deal".
The first minister said it will "make trade with our most important European markets more expensive and more difficult after 31 December".
But his government said it will be "a platform on which better arrangements can be negotiated in the future".
The Conservatives' Brexiteer European Research Group have concluded this deal "preserves the UK's sovereignty as a matter of law".
This will likely see off any significant potential rebellion by backbench Tory Brexiteers.
So now the deal is likely to pass whether the opposition back it or not, because of the Conservative majority in the Commons, pressure is mounting on Labour.
Sir Keir Starmer faces a rebellion from some of his MPs over his decision to back the deal.
He's said the agreement does not do enough to protect jobs, workers' rights and the environment but wants Labour to back it because, he argues, the only alternative is a damaging no-deal exit from the EU single market and customs union on Thursday.
Boris Johnson is expected to tell MPs that the deal has achieved something which was thought "impossible" and will enable the UK to "trade and cooperate with our European neighbours on the closest terms of friendship and goodwill, whilst retaining sovereign control of our laws and our national destiny".
Plaid Cymru's parliamentary leader Liz Saville Roberts said she and her two fellow MPs will vote "with our conscience".
"We have always opposed leaving without a deal, but there is no question that this is a bad deal for Wales," she said.
"Within days, businesses will face significant new barriers to trade when our economy is already in crisis because of Covid-19."
The issue of Covid-19 will also be raised in both parliaments, as the the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use across the UK on Wednesday.