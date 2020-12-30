Covid: When will I get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine? Published duration 17 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The new vaccine will make it easier to vaccinate more people in a greater number of settings

There are hopes a new year could herald a new dawn in the fight against coronavirus, with a second vaccine set to be rolled out from next Monday.

Designed by scientists at the University of Oxford, it was approved by regulators on Wednesday.

It is the second vaccine to be used in Wales, after one created by Pfizer BioNTech was given the go-ahead at the start of December.

But when can people expect to receive the jab themselves?

What is the current situation?

Following a lockdown at the start of the pandemic, a so-called firebreak and the current alert level four restrictions, vaccination of the Welsh population is seen as the most effective way of getting our lives back to some kind of normality.

After the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved in early December, this raised hopes the 3.1 million people in Wales could be given it.

In the first wave of deliveries, 40,000 doses were received by the Welsh NHS.

A priority list was drawn up, whereby 40,250 residents and staff in Wales' 1,055 care homes would receive it first, before 326,000 people who are over 80, or work as frontline health or social care workers.

People would then be given it depending on age, from over 75, coming down to a final group of the one million aged 16 to 49.

The latest Public Health Wales figures are due out this week, but the last set of results up to 23 December put Wales behind other nations in rollout with 0.72% of the population vaccinated and 22,595 doses administered.

How will people get the new vaccine?

image copyright Getty Images image caption It will now be easier to give vaccinations in care homes

A number of factors meant the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to care homes was more difficult than giving it in other settings.

The vaccine needs to be stored at about -70C , leading to concerns over its stability when taking it outside vaccination centres.

For the highest level of immunity, people also need two doses, given 21 days apart.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine does not need to be stored at such a specific temperature, meaning it can kept in a fridge and rolled out more easily in care homes and from GP surgeries.

People who receive it will also have a higher level of immunity after the first dose.

How much of the vaccine has been ordered?

image caption Two full doses of the Oxford vaccine gave 62% protection, a half dose followed by a full dose was 90% and overall the trial showed 70% protection.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine - enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

While the exact amount Wales will receive has not yet been disclosed, this would amount to roughly five million doses or enough to vaccinate just below 2.5 million people if it was given as a percentage of population.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said when combined with the full order of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, the whole of the UK's population would be covered.

When will people start receiving it in Wales?

image copyright Getty Images image caption There are now two vaccines that have been approved for use in the UK

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said rollout will begin next Monday.

While he will announce further details later, he said it would be "slow over the first couple of days" as those administering it gain an understanding of any reactions or issues, before it will be scaled up towards the end of the first week.

He said "much greater groups of people" will be able to receive it, with the fact it can be stored in a fridge making it easier to transport to care homes and administer from GP pharmacies.

When will life get back to normal?

Mr Gething said delivery to the "most at-risk groups" can now be accelerated because of the new vaccine.

While he said he would be "delighted" if there was population coverage by Easter, he said he did not want to "give out false hope", adding: "By April, if the weather is improving, it will allow us to do more things outside."