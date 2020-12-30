'High visibility' patrols to deter national park lockdown visits
- Published
Police are carrying out "high-visibility" patrols in a bid deter lockdown-defying visitors from descending on Wales' national parks.
Dyfed-Powys officers turned away scores of people from the Brecon Beacons on Monday and Tuesday.
North Wales Police also stressed day trips to the hills and mountains were "not essential travel".
Wales is at alert level four, which means individuals should stay at home and only exercise locally.
Insp Andrew Williams from Dyfed-Powys Police's specialist operations team said anyone caught committing "blatant breaches" of Covid rules will be fined.
"We are carrying out high-visibility patrols at Storey Arms and engaging with people to remind them of their responsibilities to adhere to Welsh Government lockdown restrictions," he said.
"There were a couple of hundred vehicles in the area yesterday."
He said officers had to speak to one man who had driven from Hertfordshire to walk up Pen y Fan, while a minibus full of mixed households had travelled from Gloucestershire to the area.
Three off-road vehicles from the West Midlands were also stopped on Tuesday in mid Wales by the force, and four people were reported for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
Insp Williams said the "vast majority of people are listening to advice" and turn around once they spot the police vehicles.
"Which is the objective of our high visibility patrols," he added.
The Brecon Beacons National Park pushed the message home on social media: "Although the snow does look pretty on the mountains the current Welsh Government guidelines say people should only travel if it's essential.
"No journeys of any significant distance should be taken, for example, just in order to exercise in the countryside or at beauty spots."
North Wales Police it was aware of "large numbers of people are visiting areas such as Snowdonia".
"You should not be driving to these places, no matter how tempting," added force officials.
The force added on Twitter: "We are engaging, educating and where necessary will enforce restrictions."
It follows images shared by one north Wales mountain rescue team of cars parked at Pen-y-Pass at the foot of Snowdon, and around the Ogwen Valley.
However, it is not just national parks visitors prompting concerns.
In the Vale of Glamorgan, council officials have closed car parks at Barry Island following reports of crowds at beaches.
One man visiting from Caldicot in Monmouthshire was fined after being stopped by police at the seaside town.
The South Wales force said it had carried out 840 vehicle stops in the last week, including 88 on Tuesday, which led to 69 warning and four fixed penalties being issued.
The council's leader Neil Moore used his New Year's message to warn residents: "It's about time some people woke up and smelled the coffee."
He said he was aware that Barry Island and Penarth Marina had been "flooded by people" and that many "were clearly not locals".
"Our NHS is being stretched and staff pushed to the limit following their experience at the sharp end of the pandemic," he added.
"Every rule violation makes the situation worse, no matter how small it may seem, so in the strongest possible terms, I would urge everyone to stick closely to the restrictions, take their responsibilities seriously and stay safe."