Covid-19: Deaths rise again in Wales
Both Aneurin Bevan and Swansea Bay health boards have seen their highest number of weekly Covid-19 deaths since the end of April, official figures show.
Across Wales, there were 256 deaths in the week ending 18 December, which was 33 more deaths than the week before.
This was 29% of all deaths, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The overall number of deaths for this time of year is more than 20% higher than the five-year average.
The total number of deaths in Wales involving Covid-19 now stands at 4,479.
Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in the year is seen as a useful measure of how the pandemic is progressing.
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, continue to be above average.
In Wales, the number of deaths rose from 814 to 882 in the latest week, which was 164 deaths (22.8%) higher than the five-year average for that week.
What is happening in different parts of Wales?
Aneurin Bevan health board again saw the highest numbers of weekly deaths in Wales, the most since the end of April, at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic.
There were 63 deaths - 52 in hospitals and seven in care homes. The hospital deaths included 20 patients from the Caerphilly area.
There were 61 deaths involving Covid in the Swansea Bay health board area, also its highest figure since the end of April, including 43 in hospital and 13 in care homes, in the week ending 18 December.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg saw deaths rise to 49, including 30 hospital deaths in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), the fourth highest number for a local authority across England and Wales.
The figures also show:
- The total number of Covid deaths in Wales up to and registered by 18 December was 4,372 deaths.
- When deaths registered over the following few days are counted, there was a total of 4,479.
- RCT, with 610 deaths, has the largest number of Covid-19 deaths in Wales, followed by Cardiff with 514 up to the latest week. RCT also has the highest mortality rate in England and Wales for its population size.
- Pembrokeshire has the lowest mortality rate for Covid-19 in Wales, based on its population size.
The ONS reports registered deaths, which include those when Covid is confirmed or suspected as a cause by doctors.
It estimates in nearly 90% of cases, it is the underlying cause of death.
Although it takes a little longer to process death registrations than the daily snapshot from Public Health Wales, the figures are regarded as giving the fuller picture as they include deaths in people's homes and hospices, as well as all care homes and hospitals.