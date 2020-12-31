In pictures: Striking photos from Wales in 2020
- Published
We take a look at some of the most striking images from across Wales during 2020 - a year which was defined by the coronavirus pandemic.
February saw widespread flooding across Wales following heavy rain from Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis. This image shows Crickhowell in Powys after the River Usk burst its banks.
Damage from Storm Dennis was not exclusively flooding-related, as people in Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf, found out after 60,000 tonnes of spoil from a former coal tip collapsed down a steep hillside.
As the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the first field hospitals in Wales were set up to cope with the potential for increased demand on the health service, including the Dragon's Heart Hospital inside Cardiff's Principality Stadium, which was set up in April.
The month of April saw the whole of the UK go into a full lockdown as Covid-19 cases continued to rise. Streets emptied and city centres were deserted as people were told to stay at home. This image shows Cardiff Central railway station - normally Wales' busiest - and an empty Central Square.
With the lockdown in full effect, people clapped on their doorsteps and adorned their windows and doors with handmade rainbows to show their appreciation for frontline workers. This is Loti Ellis Lye-Scott with her NHS rainbow in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan. Like thousands of others, her parents had to juggle her home learning and their own work during lockdown.
Protests erupted around the world following the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody. Despite the lockdown, people across the UK gathered to protest and show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. This image shows a protester at Cardiff's Bute Park in June.
In the midst of a continuing lockdown during the summer months and keen to enjoy the outdoors, people flocked to popular beauty spots such as Snowdon, where people were pictured queuing to get to the summit. Authorities have consistently warned against such scenes.
Dr Ceri Hayles took this picture after a surgery at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, her face showing the indentations of a mask and a visor. Titled This is What Broken Looks Like, it featured in a National Portrait Gallery exhibition of self-portraits which capture the UK during lockdown. Dr Hayles later spoke out after some people claimed she had faked it.
December saw people in Wales among the first in the world to get a vaccine to protect against Covid-19. Among the first was care home worker Craig Atkins (pictured), 48, of Ebbw Vale, who got a jab at a vaccination site in Cwmbran.
Despite the vaccine rollout, the number of Covid-19 infections continued to rise in Wales throughout December, which saw the Welsh Government announce last-minute restrictions over Christmas and a new lockdown to start immediately afterwards. This image shows a shop in St David's shopping centre in Cardiff which was closed for Christmas on 19 December.