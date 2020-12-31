Cardiff attempted robbery: Two boys attacked
Two boys aged 12 and 14 have been attacked in an attempted robbery by an armed gang on a Cardiff street.
The group approached the boys in the Riverside area of the city, demanding one hand over an electric scooter, and attacked the other with what was thought to be a metal bar.
The attack happened at the junction of Wells Street and Rolls Street at about 19:30 GMT on Wednesday.
There were further reports of disturbances in the area afterwards.
It led to an enforcement order being issued, allowing police to stop and search anyone in the Canton, Riverside and Grangetown areas for the rest of the evening.
South Wales Police said one boy managed to flee before the other boy was hit with what may have been a metal bar.
Officers said they believed other members of the gang - who had covered their faces and some of whom were riding bikes - may have had knives.