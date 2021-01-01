Investigation launched after New Year's Eve death
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in an alleyway in a Pembrokeshire seaside town on New Year's Eve.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an area near Brewery Terrace in Saundersfoot at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
The man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Police said the death is being treated as "unexplained".
The force said inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances in which the man died, and they have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.