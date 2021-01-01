Lockdown: New Year Covid breaches 'ignoring' pandemic
Police have said that breaches of New Year's Covid rules are "ignoring the fact we are in the midst of a global health pandemic".
South Wales Police said they received numerous reports of Covid breaches on New Year's Eve.
Officers have also been turning away people who had travelled to Wales from Southampton, Kent and Solihull on New Year's Day.
Last week police had to turn back people travelling to Wales from London.
In south Wales, the Rhondda Cynon Taf social media account said a police patrol had issued a fine to a 'minority' gathering in the Ferndale neighbourhood, with other people being spoken to and sent home.
Stop checks were conducted on vehicles at Merthyr Mawr in Bridgend in response to Covid breaches, with owners identified from as far away as Gateshead and Middlesex.
Chief Constable at South Wales Police Jeremy Vaughan tweeted that there had been "assaults, drink drivers and people ignoring the fact we are in the midst of a global health pandemic".
North Wales Police tweeted about the breaches and reminded people "please do not travel for exercise".
What are the rules about travelling to exercise in Wales?
Wales has been in a nationwide level four lockdown since 20 December.
Travelling is only allowed for essential purposes, such as for work and for caring responsibilities. International travel is also not allowed.
People are still allowed out of their homes to exercise, for unlimited periods each day, but must maintain social distancing, and not exercise with anyone outside their household.