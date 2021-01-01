BBC News

Wrexham stabbing: Three arrested and three hurt

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThree men were injured in the Norman Road area and two are currently in hospital

Three people have been arrested after a stabbing in Wrexham in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Two men injured in the Norman Road area are being treated in hospital while a third was also hurt in the attack on Friday morning.

Two men and a woman remain in police custody.

Det Ch Supt Gareth Evans said: "Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable and causes fear and upset".

"This was an alarming incident for local residents and I would like to reassure them that we acted swiftly and have arrested those we believe to have been involved," he said.

House-to-house inquiries are ongoing.

Related Topics

  • Wrexham