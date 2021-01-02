Wales weather warning for snow and ice disruption
A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place across parts of north and mid Wales.
It comes as North Wales Police advised motorists to avoid the A487 at Porthmadog, Gwynedd, following crashes caused by black ice.
The Met Office said up to 50mm of snow could fall on high ground, with up to 20mm elsewhere.
"Where snow falls, expect slippery pavements and tricky driving conditions," said the Met Office.
The alert is in place until 18:00 GMT for Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.