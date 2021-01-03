Injured driver arrested after Cardiff car crash
- Published
A driver has been arrested after being involved in a car crash that left himself and another driver injured.
South Wales Police said a Nissan Juke and Ford Ka collided on Colchester Avenue in the Roath area of Cardiff at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday.
It said a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and taken to hospital along with the driver of the other vehicle.
Neither have life-threatening injuries. The road was reopened at 19:00 GMT.