Covid: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout begins in Wales
The rollout of the second Covid vaccine to be approved in the UK will begin in Wales on Monday.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the start of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine programme was "a key milestone" in the fight against Covid.
The Welsh Government said at least 40,000 doses would be available within the first two weeks.
Over 35,000 people in Wales have already had one dose of the first vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.
They include front-line health and social care staff, care home residents and staff, and those over 80.
Both vaccines require two doses to be administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks.
Previously the advice was for both vaccines to have a four-week gap between doses.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) then recommended as many people as possible in the top priority groups should be offered a first dose as the initial priority.
Reacting to the change, the British Medical Association in Wales said there was concern among staff that a 12-week gap between doses could lead to "sacrificing some immunity" because trials had involved a shorter gap.
But First Minister Mark Drakeford said the longer time between doses and the rollout of a second jab would see the pace of vaccinations increase.
"By the end of the month we will be doing in a day what we've been able to do in a week prior to Christmas, maybe more than that," he said.
"We're very fortunate in Wales - we have a primary care family made up not just of GPs but pharmacists and dentists and opticians. They've all come forward, offering to help with this enormous effort that we're going to need to make here in Wales."
Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is stored at normal vaccine fridge temperatures so will have fewer storage and transport issues, making it much easier to use in care homes and GP surgeries.
The Welsh Government said it had been preparing for the vaccinations' approvals and delivery since June.
It said every health board in Wales will receive its allocation in proportion to the size of its priority population and ability to deliver.
But it warned the effects of the vaccines may not be seen nationally for many months and the advice remained to keep contacts with others to a minimum, keep a two-metre distance from others, wash hands regularly, wear a face covering where required and avoid touching surfaces others have touched.
People have also been asked not to phone their GP, pharmacy or hospital to ask when they will get a vaccine and to wait to be invited to attend a dedicated clinic.
Mr Gething said: "Today marks a key milestone in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been called a 'game changer' and this is true - its potential should not be underestimated."
Senior responsible officer for the vaccine programme Gillian Richardson said: "It is fantastic news that there is now a second vaccine to help protect our communities' most vulnerable from the harms of Covid-19.
"Pace will be governed by supply, which will start slowly this week but build vastly over the coming weeks and months."
The Welsh Conservatives have previously criticised the speed of the first vaccine rollout, saying hope had "dropped away" for many over 80 who were "desperately waiting for their appointment".