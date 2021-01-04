Covid: Schools in Wales prepare to reopen amid row
Some schools in Wales are preparing to welcome pupils back to classrooms this week as the Welsh Government comes under fire from teachers' unions.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended a flexible approach which allows local authorities to decide when to allow children back to school.
It came after unions threatened legal action over concerns about the new coronavirus variant.
Some secondary schools are due to open on Wednesday, local authorities said.
What has been happening with schools?
With Covid-19 cases rising in early December, Education Minister Kirsty Williams announced all secondary schools and further education colleges in Wales would move to online learning as part of a "national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus".
The move was criticised by children's commissioner for Wales Sally Holland, who said it was disruptive to education.
But many parents had already started withdrawing their children from school early due to fears of having to self-isolate over Christmas.
A week later, the Welsh Local Government Association said children would return to school on a staggered basis after the Christmas break, with a full return expected by 18 January.
This sparked outrage from teachers' unions, who said schools would "yet again" have to "pick up the pieces of a last-minute announcement".
What is this latest row about?
On 19 December, Mr Drakeford scrapped plans for a five-day relaxation of lockdown rules over Christmas amid concerns about the spread of a more virulent variant of coronavirus.
Councils pressed on with the plans for a staggered reopening of schools, with the majority of local authorities intending to reopen secondary schools next Monday.
Schools have been asked to make provision for vulnerable children and children of key workers from this week, and all pupils are expected to take part in remote learning before their schools reopen for face-to-face teaching.
On Saturday, the NASUWT teachers' union threatened "appropriate action" to protect teachers, and the head teachers' union NAHT Cymru said it had taken legal action against the Welsh Government to obtain scientific evidence on the risks of the new variant it said it was "withholding".
The National Education Union Cymru had already called for in-person learning to be delayed until at least 18 January.
The unions say more time is needed to assess the risks posed by the new variant and have accused the Welsh Government of "passing the buck" to local authorities.
On Sunday, a joint statement from nine unions called for a national decision on reopening schools rather than leaving it to local councils.
In response, Mr Drakeford said there was "no evidence that young people get the illness more severely as a result of the variant", adding that the Welsh Government's technical advisory group "will be looking at all the evidence again early next week".
