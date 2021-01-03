Dog thefts: Family appeal for six dogs stolen from farm
- Published
A family has appealed for the return of six dogs stolen from outbuildings on their farm.
Sarah Wood said the loss had been "absolutely horrific" and her eight-year-old son had been left "really upset and confused".
South Wales Police has asked for witnesses who saw a white van speeding away from the farm, in Tonmawr, Neath Port Talbot, on Wednesday.
Officers believe the theft happened between 17:00 GMT and 21:45.
Five terriers and a spaniel were taken from their kennels.
Ms Wood said the dogs were part of the family.
"You hear horror stories about what dogs are put through when they are stolen, which makes it even harder," she said.