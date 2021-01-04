BBC News

Newport 'revenge shooting' convict re-arrested after prison release

Published
image copyrightGwent Police
image captionFour men - Gary Rabjohns, Ryan Battersby, Brogan Hooper (second right) and Lewis Bridge - were convicted of conspiracy to murder in 2014

A man jailed in 2014 for conspiring to murder in an attempted "revenge killing" has been re-arrested following his release from prison last year.

Brogan Hooper, 27, from Newport, was sentenced to 12 years for ramming a car off the road and shooting three people.

Three other men were convicted alongside him.

Gwent Police had issued an appeal for Hooper's whereabouts in December as he had been recalled to prison for breaching release licence conditions.

The force said he has now been re-arrested.

image captionThe four men ran a car off the road and shot at the three occupants

In September 2013, Hooper and three other men, Lewis Bridge, Gary Rabjohns and Ryan Battersby, ran a car off the road and shot at the three people inside.

The attack happened on Chepstow Road, Newport.

Newport Crown Court had heard the men wanted to get back at two of the victims who it was claimed had robbed Hooper of drugs and money at gunpoint.

Related Topics

  • Newport

More on this story

  • Four men found guilty of 'revenge' shooting in Newport

    Published
    5 June 2014