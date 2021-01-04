Covid: Schools in Wales to stay shut until 18 January
All schools and colleges will move to online learning until 18 January in Wales.
Some schools had been due to open on Wednesday and others by 11 January with decisions made by local authorities.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the decision had been taken jointly with the Welsh Local Government Association and Colegau Cymru.
Teaching unions wanted a delay and a national decision on reopening amid concerns about the coronavirus variant.
Ms Williams said: "As a government we will use the next two weeks to continue to work with local authorities, schools and colleges to best plan for the rest of term.
"This is the best way to ensure that parents, staff and learners can be confident in the return to face to face learning, based on the latest evidence and information."
She said schools and colleges would remain open for children of critical workers and vulnerable learners, as well as for learners who needed to complete essential exams or assessments.
Universities in Wales have already agreed a staggered start to term.
The announcement comes as the UK's Joint Biosecurity Centre increased the Covid threat level to five - its highest level.
Level five warns of a "material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed", according to the UK government's website.
Wales has been under "stay-at-home" lockdown restrictions since 20 December after a rise in Covid-19 cases, with more than 31,000 cases in the two weeks over the Christmas period.
A "flexible" agreement on reopening schools had been put in place before Christmas with the decision in the hands of local authorities.
However, that decision has changed following the latest announcement.
Children's Commissioner for Wales Sally Holland said: "It continues to be a difficult situation for children and young people".
"Children certainly would rather be in school, and are concerned about uncertainty, but it is clear we are living in difficult times," she said.
There’s a new highly contagious strain of coronavirus strain circulating in our communities. All school and college students will learn online for the next fortnight. This is the best way to help reduce the spread of this deadly virus. https://t.co/ganNoRKsQ6— Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) January 4, 2021
First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted to say moving classes online was the "best way to help reduce the spread of this deadly virus".
What has been the reaction so far?
Conservative education spokeswoman Suzy Davies said: "With many children having been due to begin a staggered return to school from Wednesday onwards, this news has come late for them and for their parents."
Plaid Cymru's education spokeswoman Sian Gwenllian said the decision had left "little or no time for parents and teachers to adapt to the changing circumstances".
"It is unclear what the Welsh Government expects will change in just two weeks' time and so we risk being in the same position yet again with yet more confusion in a fortnight," she said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a set of new national restrictions for England, as head teachers over the border warned of a "confusing picture" with thousands of pupils unable to start primary school as expected.
Scotland has announced a legal requirement to stay at home from midnight, with schools to be closed.
Most pupils in Northern Ireland were not expected to return to school this week as had been planned.
Earlier on Monday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said closing schools in Wales would be a "last resort".
What's the situation with Covid in Wales?
- There are more Covid patients in hospital beds than ever before, - 2,688 - which includes a record number of more than 900 recovering patients too ill to be discharged.
- There are also 136 patients in critical care with Covid, getting closer to the peak seen during the first wave in April
- Case rates have been falling on average in Wales in recent days, although Wrexham and other north east Wales area have shown a rise. and have reached their highest levels yet.
- Bridgend has the highest case rate in Wales. Although falling its proportion of positive cases - 36.5% - remains the highest in the UK.
Wales had the highest Covid case rate in the UK before Christmas, and nine of the UK's ten most infected counties.
However, the latest available data shows England's Covid case rate has risen above Wales for the first time in about a month - with Gwynedd having the lowest infection rate in the UK.