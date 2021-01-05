Brains beer 'may be brewed outside of Wales'
Brains beer could soon be brewed outside of Wales, the company's chief executive has said.
Alistair Darby said the coronavirus pandemic had been "absolutely brutal" and consultation had started on up to 80 job losses.
Mr Darby said talks had also started on closing its new central brewery in East Moors, Cardiff.
It was announced on 23 December that Marston's would take over the running of 156 Brains pubs.
Mr Darby said talks over closing the brewery, which was officially opened by the Duke of Cambridge in March 2019, were an inevitable consequence of the investment from Marston's.
He said: "The important thing is that the family retain ownership of the beer and brand.
"We need to work out how to perpetuate the brand, which is very important to Wales, and we are likely to need to find a new location.
"If it is brewed elsewhere, it must be of the highest quality. It must be of the finest condition."
Brains has been brewed in Wales since 1882, when it was made in the old brewery on Cardiff's St Mary Street, before moving to the former Hancock's site near Cardiff Central Station in 1999.
Mr Darby said it was "amazing" that they have been able to safeguard 1,300 jobs as a result of the deal with Marston's and worker representatives have been elected on a 30-day consultation on job losses.
It is not clear where Brains would be brewed if the brewery is closed, but Marston's has several breweries in England, including Burton-on-Trent, Wolverhampton, Oxfordshire and Hampshire.
Between 80 to 85% of Brains' beer is sold through pubs.
In January 2019, SA Brain & Co sold its majority stake in its Coffee#1 business to Caffe Nero with the family-owned Welsh brewer keeping 30% ownership.