Covid: Glan Clwyd intensive care patients 'doubled since Christmas'
The number of critical care patients in a north Wales hospital has more than doubled since Christmas Eve, an intensive care specialist has said.
Dr Richard Pugh, of Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighsire, said fatality rates from Covid were rising, with 40% not surviving.
More patients are in critical care across Wales than during April's peak.
Although the case rate across Wales is coming down, numbers are currently rising in most of north Wales.
Dr Pugh, who is also head of the Welsh Intensive Care Society, said patients were arriving in critical care sicker than at any other time in the pandemic.
He told Radio Wales Breakfast: "Our unit is essentially full and the number of patients in north Wales has doubled since Christmas Eve.
"We were already under considerable pressure and we've passed a number of significant landmarks in recent weeks unfortunately.
"Wales was not in a robust position going in to coronavirus. We are already maxed out in terms of our capacity and the cases keep coming."
In Glan Clwyd, half the patients in critical care are there because of Covid, he said, and they included previously healthy younger people.
"I've looked after patients in their thirties who've previously been fit and well.
"And people in their 40s and 50s who've unfortunately succumbed to coronavirus."
He added: "These are very poorly patients, it's a nasty disease and these patients don't turn around quickly."
Across the six north Wales counties, only Gwynedd has seen a decrease in infection rates over the last seven days, and is the only north Wales county under 100 cases for 100,000 population.
But Dr Pugh added: "I have concerns that in north-west Wales, it won't be long before we're seeing a rise again unfortunately."
Has Christmas mixing had an impact?
The projections for the next weeks and months were of "significant concern", with the potential for things to get worse.
"Community transmission rates are going up everywhere and it won't be long before we see a rise again in north west Wales," he said.
Dr Pugh believed it was too early to tell what the impact of mixing at Christmas might be but was "grateful" the Welsh Government had reduced the relaxation in mixing rules from five days to one.
He had previously written to the government warning them against a relaxation
"It would be much worse if they hadn't," he added.
He highlighted the strain the pandemic was having on staff.
"People are putting on a brave face. It's been a difficult time and people are very tired and exhausted," he said.
"I often catch colleagues who are close to the edge at work and the end isn't quite in sight yet."