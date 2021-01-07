Cardiff: Residents rescued after fire at Pentwyn block of flats
An investigation has been launched after a fire started in a block of flats, trapping people in their homes.
Residents were led to safety after a fire started in a ground-floor cupboard at Bryn Fedw in Pentwyn, Cardiff, at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue service said two people used towels to stop smoke coming under doors before they were rescued.
Four people were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said smoke had filled the stairwell of the three-storey block of flats and some of the residents were disabled.