Covid: Clap for Carers returns amid calls to stay at home
People across Wales are preparing to head for their doorsteps once again to show support for workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Clap for Carers will return on Thursday under a new name of Clap for Heroes with the UK under strict lockdown rules due to rising cases of coronavirus.
However some doctors have asked people to stay home.
The UK reported 62,322 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since mass testing started.
In Wales, 63 further deaths of people with coronavirus were reported on Thursday.
NHS Wales boss Dr Andrew Goodall said it was treating almost 2,800 Covid-related patients, taking up more than a third of all hospital beds, and is the highest on record.
"If this trend continues, very soon the number of coronavirus related patients in hospital will be twice the peak we saw during the first wave in April," he said.
The Clap for Carers ran for 10 weeks last spring, ending in May, but its founder Annemarie Plas said the weekly applause would restart at 20:00 GMT on Thursday.
Ms Plas said she hoped it would "lift the spirit of all of us" including "all who are pushing through this difficult time".
But some of Wales' top critical care doctors have called for people to not clap - and just stay home.
"I'd rather you obey the rules, stay at home, wear masks and wash your hands," tweeted Ami Jones, intensive care consultant at Cwmbran's new Grange University Hospital.
Her intensive care consultant colleague David Hepburn added: "Don't clap for me. Just stay home."
Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville replied to his tweet with virtual applause instead.
Nevertheless: (👏 )— Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) January 6, 2021
There is also a snow and ice weather warning across large parts of Wales at the time of Thursday's first scheduled Clap for Heroes event.
The idea of clapping and banging pots from doorsteps originally began as a one-off to support NHS staff on 26 March, three days after the UK went into lockdown for the first time.
After proving popular it was expanded to cover all key workers and continued every Thursday for 10 weeks, with millions of people across the UK taking part.
Members of the Royal Family and politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Mark Drakeford also joined in.