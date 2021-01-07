Covid: Wales lagging behind England with vaccine rollout
- Published
Latest figures show more than 14,000 people had their first dose of the Covid-19 jab in Wales in the past week.
It takes the numbers on the priority list to have got the Pfizer-BioNTech jab to 49,428 since the rollout started on 8 December.
But they show Wales lagging behind England so far, with a smaller proportion getting a first dose.
Health officials said the new Oxford vaccine would help speed up the programme "considerably".
The numbers do not include the first people to receive the new vaccine, which began to be given this week.
Public Health Wales says the real numbers are likely to be higher, with the figures a snapshot based on those vaccines so far recorded electronically.
They give a breakdown by health board and also show how many Welsh residents have been given their first dose.
The figures also include people, such as NHS staff, who work in Wales but live over the border.
But they do not yet give details of people in different priority categories.
How does Wales compare?
Figures for all the other UK nations are not expected until later on Thursday.
But we know the latest figure for England, where more than 1.1m people were given the first dose by 3 January. This is around 1.97% of the population. NHS England has said 60% of doses have gone to people aged over 80.
The figure in Wales means that approximately only 1.56% have been vaccinated up to 3 January - fewer than other UK nations - and the gap appears to be growing compared to last week.
If vaccinations were being given at the same rate as in England, a further 13,000 people would have been given a dose.
Last week's figures showed around 1.7% of people in Scotland had been given the first dose and 1.6% in Northern Ireland.
Residents in Wales vaccinated by health board, to 3 January
8,244Aneurin Bevan
5,698Betsi Cadwaladr
7,874Cardiff & Vale
7,290Cwm Taf Morgannwg
7,949 + 4,037Hywel Dda and Powys
7,088Swansea Bay
'Game-changer'
Dr Gillian Richardson, the senior officer responsible for the Covid-19 vaccine programme in Wales, said the efforts from NHS Wales and Public Health Wales had been "exceptional".
"The number of doses unable to be used have been incredibly low - around 1% - and significantly below anticipated levels, thanks to the robust appointment planning and reserve lists," she said.
"The NHS is providing vaccines as quickly and as safely as possible to people in the priority groups," she added.
Dr Richardson called the second Covid vaccine - Oxford-AstraZeneca - which began its roll-out on Monday a "real game-changer".
She said it would help speed up vaccinations considerably.
There are challenges with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because it has to be stored at extremely cold temperatures. while the Oxford vaccine can be be kept in a fridge.
Both vaccines will be available in Wales and the Welsh Government said 40,000 doses of the Oxford jab would be available within the first two weeks - with 22,000 jabs this week.