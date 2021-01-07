Presteigne Judge's Lodging museum drops cafe and flats plan
- Published
Plans to secure the future of a 19th Century building with a cafe and holiday flats have been withdrawn.
Listed building consent was being sought for work on the Judge's Lodging museum in Presteigne, Powys.
The trust which runs the property said the changes would generate income.
However, the Council for British Archaeology (CBA) warned building the flats would affect historic features, and a Powys council heritage officer said the plan should be refused.
The Grade II-listed premises were built in the 1820s as a court room with offices and living accommodation.
It fell into disuse in the 1970s when permanent crown courts were established.
The neo-classical building is currently an attraction depicting how judges, court staff and prisoners lived in the 19th Century, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Arrol Architects said the Judge's Lodging Trust wanted to "improve the offer" for visitors with a ground-floor cafe and first-floor accommodation.
Dr Cyllene Griffiths, director of the CBA in Wales, said creating a safe access route on the ground floor to the flats could affect historic features.
She said: "The main corridor is an important architectural feature of the building, and not only has evidential value for retaining the original layout but also communal/aesthetic value for the relevance it has to the visual and mental impact of it on visitors and on those previously brought there for trial."
Debra Lewis, built heritage officer for Powys County Council, said she shared the CBA's concerns and added there was not enough detail to "fully assess" the extent of the works proposed to the premises and its impact on neighbouring listed buildings and the wider Presteigne Conservation Area.
"Should you wish to determine the application on its current merits, whilst supportive of the principle I would sadly have to recommend refusal," she said in a report.
The Judge's Lodging Trust has been asked to comment.