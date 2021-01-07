I'm a Celebrity: Gwrych Castle visitors will get film set tour
By Chris Dearden
BBC Wales News
- Published
Visitors to the Welsh castle that hosted I'm A Celebrity - Get Me Out Of Here! will be able to tour some of the film set when the building reopens to the public.
Gwrych Castle, near Abergele, was watched by millions when the ITV show was filmed there last November and December.
Parts of the set will still be in place for people to visit in the spring.
Speculation continues about whether the programme will return to the castle.
The Mayor of Abergele posted on Facebook that "it will be great to welcome back ITV in the near future".
Abergele Town Council will discuss later how the wider community can benefit from having the programme staged at the castle.
Mark Baker, chairman of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, said: "Hundreds of thousands of pounds of emergency work was done to the site for the programme to take place inside the castle, and this will make it possible for people to visit parts of the building which were previously unsafe and off-limits.
"The programme has been incredibly successful in raising interest in this Grade I-listed building and estate, which the trust managed to purchase in 2018 after years of dereliction.
"Gwrych Castle is an important piece of Welsh history and there's real enthusiasm to see it restored and brought back to life.
"The filming has cemented a positive relationship between us and ITV, which has continued after the programme came off air last month."
The Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust has raised nearly £10,000 towards the next stage of restoring the building by offering raffle prizes including memorabilia from the show and behind the scenes tours of the programme set.
'Opportunity for whole community'
"We're delighted that visitors will be able to see new areas of the castle when it reopens, and will also be able to see some of the locations where the programme was filmed," Mr Baker continued.
"Our next priority is to restore permanent electricity and water supplies to the castle. It's not the most glamorous part of the restoration, but vital to help move work forward."
Mayor of Abergele Alan Hunter, said the show's legacy could bring a "massive boost" to the town.
"The programme has already created a buzz in the community, and before the recent lockdown, we could see that it had attracted people to come to Abergele," he said.
"We'll be looking this evening at ideas for how we can make something of this opportunity as a whole community."
