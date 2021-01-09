Covid: Wales 'ready to vaccinate at a higher rate'
- Published
There is a "light at the end of the tunnel" with a third vaccination against Covid-19 but people need to keep safe in the meantime.
That's the message from the body representing health boards in Wales.
There are more than 2,700 patients in hospital with Covid, according to latest NHS Wales figures.
"It's incredibly serious at the moment, I can't emphasise that enough," said Welsh NHS confederation director Darren Hughes.
What's the current situation with Covid in Wales?
There were more than 1,700 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients in Welsh hospitals at the most recent count, on Thursday.
There were also another 1,000 patients in hospital beds recovering from the virus. Both are at record levels.
The number of Covid patients in critical care is also at its highest point since the first wave peak in April.
On Friday, Public Health Wales reported a further 56 deaths with Covid in Wales, taking the total number since the start of the pandemic to 3,857.
"In intensive care we're running at about 165% of normal capacity, we've got, you know, getting on for 3,000 people now in hospital with Covid or recovering from Covid," Mr Hughes told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
One consultant at the Royal Glamorgan hospital near Llantrisant told BBC Wales of the pressures and that "we're definitely having more younger people with Covid that are becoming sick, the volume is very high in the community".
'Ramped up' vaccinations
Mr Hughes described the vaccination rollout programme as a "huge undertaking" for staff already under pressure due to the health service's workload.
"If you look at the headline figures, Wales is slightly behind other parts of the UK, but I think it's important to remember that the vaccine has been delivered by healthcare staff," he said.
"What we are doing is vaccinating everybody and delivering the vaccines that have been delivered to Wales."
Mr Hughes said: "Things are being ramped up from what I understand from the sort of 25,000 vaccinations being delivered to Wales, to go to much higher numbers in the coming weeks.
"We are ready to vaccinate at a much higher rate as soon as the vaccines become available, and good news yesterday that a third vaccine is coming on stream, pretty much straight away."
He added: "We understand how tough it is for all of us in our families living in Wales; people directly affected, businesses affected, people's mental health affected.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel with a vaccination coming online but please do all you can to keep yourselves and your family safe so that we in the NHS can can look after you all."
Prof Andrew Easton, an expert on virology at the University of Warwick, said the global spread of coronavirus could mean society has to "live with the virus rather than to hope for its removal", similar to flu.
"It has gone so far around the world that eliminating it is going to be almost impossible, not entirely" he said.
"So we will have to learn to live with it," he said, adding that improved hygiene habits such and even wearing face masks may need to continue into the future.
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters