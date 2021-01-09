BBC News

Covid: Warnings 'blatantly ignored' as cars turned away

image captionThis car was one of many turned away by police at Moel Famau on Saturday

People are "blatantly" ignoring rules on lockdown restrictions despite repeated warnings, police have said.

More than 100 cars had been turned away from Moel Famau on the Flintshire border by Saturday lunchtime, with some driving past "road closed" signs.

In Snowdonia, Gwynedd, a warden said a group from Leicester would have "probably ignored our advice" if police had not arrived and told them to leave.

Level four restrictions mean travelling for exercise is not allowed.

Keith Ellis, a warden at Pen y Pass in Snowdonia, said while it had been much quieter this weekend, people were still travelling, despite the restrictions.

"We've had three from Leicester first thing this morning and if the police hadn't turned up they would have probably ignored our advice and carried on up the mountain," he said.

"What they were wearing was totally inappropriate and they would have probably got into danger.

"We've had people also from Liverpool and some locals turning up knowing full well what the rules are, but just trying it on.

"Luckily there are a lot more police officers around and all these people have been spoken to and advised by the police as well."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Cases of coronavirus are very high in Wales at the moment and there is a new strain of the virus circulating, which is highly infectious and moving quickly.

"At alert level four, exercise should always be undertaken from home, unless you have special circumstances which requires some flexibility - such as disability or autism.

"The more people gather, the greater the risk of spreading or catching the virus."

