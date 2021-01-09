Eva Williams, 10, dies one year after brain tumour diagnosis
A 10-year-old girl who needed to travel to the United States for treatment on an inoperable brain tumour has died.
Family of Eva Williams raised £250,000 needed for a new life-extending trial.
But the schoolgirl, from Marford, Wrexham, was unable to travel due to coronavirus lockdown measures.
At the start of 2020, she was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and died on Friday. Her father said in a tribute: "We love you Eva - more than you'll have ever known."
Paul Slapa, said on social media that his daughter was surrounded by all of her family when she died.
He posted: "Over the past week, Eva had lost the ability to speak, eat and swallow fluids, and she has suffered more than any child should ever have to suffer.
"Watching her still fight each day has been heart-breaking.
"Eva is an inspiration to many, certainly to me, and I cannot begin to imagine how we will go forward from here.
"How do we wake up each day and go on? How do we face the world without our baby girl with us? Why did this happen to the most caring and loving of little girls?
"Every single part of us is in pain and I can't see how that can change. We love you Eva - more than you'll have ever known - and we will keep you with us every day for the rest of our lives."
After Eva was diagnosed with a high-grade DIPG she had been undergoing radiotherapy treatment to shrink the tumour.
Her father and mother Carran Williams started a fundraising campaign to access the trial treatment in the US, and managed to raise the money in the space of three weeks.
They had been originally due to take part in the trial in New York in April.
But then Covid-19 measures saw international flight bans and travel restrictions imposed.
Her plight was raised by the Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton during Prime Minister's Questions in July and Boris Johnson said he would look at what help can be offered to get her to the United States.