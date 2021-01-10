Snowdonia: Teenagers in trainers planned to climb Tryfan in dark
Four teenagers were stopped by police after travelling from England to climb 918m Tryfan in the dark.
The trainer-clad lockdown breakers came from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, to conquer the Snowdonia peak.
North Wales Police special constabulary said on Twitter they "continue to come across motorists travelling in breach of Covid regs."
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue warned people have died on the mountain.
"We would not recommend anyone, whether they are doing it legally or illegally, going up Tryfan in trainers in full winter conditions," spokesman Chris Lloyd said.
"Tryfan is a mountain that bites back."
Mr Lloyd thanked police for stopping the youngsters at Ogwen Cottage.
"This sounds like an accident waiting to happen," he said.
North Wales' police and crime commissioner hit out at those ignoring lockdown.
Arfon Jones spoke out after "selfish" and "foolish" people flouted regulations.
Mr Jones said: "They are turbo-charging the spread of this deadly virus.
"Their actions are totally irresponsible and life-threatening. If they have no regard for their own health, they should think of their loved ones.
"It is now time to forget the mantra of 'engage, encourage and educate' and focus on enforcement."
The "stay home" was even more important because the new Covid-19 variant was "more infectious".
"The people of north Wales are at risk like never before," Mr Jones said.
The "last thing" officers needed was to spend their time dealing with people who thought they were "above the law," he said.
"It is totally unacceptable," Mr Jones said.
'Significant numbers'
On Friday, two people were rescued North East Wales Search and Rescue after becoming "disorientated" in severe weather on Moel Famau, Flintshire.
The pair had gone for a walk from home but called police after getting lost when conditions worsened with snow.
On Saturday more than 100 cars were turned away from Moel Famau, some ignoring "road closed" signs.
In Snowdonia car parks have been closed.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The more people gather, the greater the risk of spreading or catching the virus."
A new report from the Welsh Government's scientific advisory body suggests there are "significant numbers" of the faster-spreading new variant of Covid in north Wales, particularly in Wrexham and Flintshire.
It estimates up to two-thirds of cases in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area are of this type.