Mohamud Mohammed Hassan's death in Cardiff investigated

image captionMohamud Hassan's death is being treated as "unexplained", South Wales Police said

The sudden death of a man in Cardiff is being investigated by police.

The death of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, 24, was described by South Wales Police as "unexplained".

The force said officers were called to a property on Newport Road in the Roath area of the city on Saturday night.

The force said inquiries were ongoing but a family solicitor claimed his death followed him being in custody on Friday night. The police watchdog said it received a referral by the force.

A Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesperson said: "We are assessing the referral to determine whether the IOPC needs to be involved in an investigation."

