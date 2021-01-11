Mohamud Mohammed Hassan's death in Cardiff investigated
The sudden death of a man in Cardiff is being investigated by police.
The death of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, 24, was described by South Wales Police as "unexplained".
The force said officers were called to a property on Newport Road in the Roath area of the city on Saturday night.
The force said inquiries were ongoing but a family solicitor claimed his death followed him being in custody on Friday night. The police watchdog said it received a referral by the force.
A Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesperson said: "We are assessing the referral to determine whether the IOPC needs to be involved in an investigation."
