Covid: Vaccination plan for Wales to be revealed
- Published
A Covid vaccination plan for Wales is due to be unveiled later.
The Welsh Government's plan will set out a series of milestones for when people will be offered the jab.
About 70,000 of the 275,000 doses of the two Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered in Wales so far, putting it behind the rest of the UK.
A care home boss said having more vaccination centres and involving pharmacists in the rollout would make a "massive difference".
Health Minister Vaughan Gething told BBC Radio Wales there would be a "significant step-up" in the rollout of the vaccine, after opponents criticised the speed of the operation.
Vaccination numbers will now be published daily and the number of mass vaccination centres will rise from 22 to 35.
From Monday 75 GP surgeries will be delivering the vaccine, increasing to 100 by Friday and up to 250 by the end of the month. There are also 14 mobile units in use.
England's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said over the weekend he expected every adult in England to be offered their first jab by the autumn - the Welsh Government has said it has a similar expectation.
Tony Stein, chief executive of Healthcare Management Solutions which runs a number of care homes across the UK including Larchwood Care in Cardiff and Newport and Red Rose Care in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast the speed of the vaccinations was "picking up pace".
He said: "The news that they're going to increase the number of vaccination centres is going to make a massive difference."
He added the success of the vaccination programme was dependent on the location of the centres.
"If you're in a well-populated area close to centres it's very, very simple," he said.
"Wales is a very rural kind of environment for a lot of it, so not so easy to get to a vaccination centre.
"It really does depend where you are and how close those centres are."
'Happen much quicker'
Mr Stein said the proposal to get pharmacists involved was "absolutely fantastic".
"If we can get the vaccination out to more centres closer to the population, this will happen much much quicker.
"The difference between Wales, England and Scotland is so, so small in terms of the percentage of the population vaccinated and we're still in the first few weeks literally of the vaccination programme.
He added he had "a very strong feeling" all his care home residents and staff would be vaccinated by mid-February, based on his experience so far.
"Whether we're finished by autumn for all adults in the UK I'm not sure, but at this speed I wouldn't be surprised," he said.
Elen Jones, the Wales director for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said community pharmacists were "willing and skilled to help deliver the vaccination programme, as they do with flu every year".
She added pharmacists could help deliver the vaccine "at a more local level".
"We have had a lot of calls from our community pharmacy members in particular over the last week or so. They're really eager to get involved," said Ms Jones.
She welcomed the announcement of a Covid vaccination plan, saying it would bring "reassurance".
Vaughan Gething told BBC Wales the rollout was accelerating and people would be able to see the impact of that soon.
"We are slightly behind on the population share and I'm not getting away from that," he said.
"But the race we have isn't necessarily against other UK nations, it's a race against the vaccine.
"But I fully expect that over the next week, two and three weeks, you'll see a really significant step-up in the delivery of the vaccine."
Opposition parties have raised concerns about the level of organisation in the rollout.
Andrew RT Davies of the Welsh Conservatives said: "We need someone in government who just wakes up in the morning thinking about vaccination and goes to bed thinking about vaccination."
Plaid Cymru health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "We need to know how many of these vaccines have been given to people, because that's what it's all about."