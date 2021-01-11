Covid: BBC Bitesize bilingual lessons for home-schooling parents
- Published
Bilingual lessons will be available to support home-schooling parents during lockdown, BBC Wales has announced.
The dedicated Welsh content is part of a plan to deliver the biggest education offering in the BBC's history.
From Monday there will be an extensive service to reflect the curriculum in Wales and Welsh-medium learning.
All lessons will be provided in both English and Welsh to help support parents and carers who do not speak Welsh.
Primary school pupils will be able to access Welsh and maths online lessons from BBC Bitesize.
A range of other subjects is also on offer for primary school pupils, including history, geography and health and well-being.
Teachers will be able to use these resources to prepare lesson plans or pupils can turn to them in order to learn independently at home.
For 11 to 14-year-olds, Bitesize has collections of videos, graphics and quizzes to use at home or to support teachers.
Subjects include Welsh, maths, geography, history, health and well-being, music, biology, chemistry and physics.
GCSE students are also being offered support with access to GCSE Bitesize notes, videos, tests and more that follow the WJEC exam board specification.
Bitesize daily content and educational short packs are also available on BBC iPlayer.
BBC Cymru Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies said: "It's a very difficult time for pupils, parents and teachers so we are delighted that BBC Cymru Wales is once again able to support learners in Wales with a specially developed package of support.
"This multi-platform educational bundle, which fits into the biggest education offer in the BBC's history, will ensure all children in Wales can access curriculum-based learning."