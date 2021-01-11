Carmarthenshire: Teen cyclist seriously injured in crash with car
A 15-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured after a crash with a car.
The boy was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a blue Audi at Capel Hendre near Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Emergency service crews were called to the scene at around 20:35 GMT on Sunday.
Officers have issued an appeal for any witnesses who were travelling through the area at the time.
