Carmarthenshire: Teen cyclist seriously injured in crash with car

Published

A 15-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured after a crash with a car.

The boy was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a blue Audi at Capel Hendre near Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Emergency service crews were called to the scene at around 20:35 GMT on Sunday.

Officers have issued an appeal for any witnesses who were travelling through the area at the time.

