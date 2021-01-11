M4 crash: Family 'utterly lost' after father killed on motorway
- Published
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a lorry on the M4 has been named as 55-year-old Martin Crowden.
Mr Crowden, from Caerphilly, was on foot when he was struck between junctions 30 and 32, north of Cardiff, at about 03:45 GMT on Wednesday.
His wife Maxine paid tribute to a "loving husband, father to two girls" as well as a "great friend to so many people".
She said the family were "utterly lost" without him.
"To be asked to say in a few words what the loss of Martin has had on us all as a family, is almost impossible," his wife said in a statement.
'Passion for football and music'
"We have had time to think of the fond memories he has left us with and we all smile when we remember his 'dad dance moves' or when he told the worst 'dad' jokes ever - we used to laugh before he even finished the jokes because we all knew how bad they were going to be.
"His passion was watching Cardiff City Football Club or listening to 80's music.
"We are all going to miss him so much and he's left such a massive hole in the family."
The M4 was partially shut about nine hours after the incident as police investigated the crash.
South Wales Police has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage to contact them.