Fears of north Wales 'super-council' cost and accountability
A new regional committee to co-ordinate transport and planning across north Wales could be costly and undermine democracy, a senior councillor claims.
Local Government Minister Julie James says collaboration between authorities will be key to post-pandemic recovery.
Conwy cabinet member Chris Cater feared extra costs and loss of local scrutiny.
Another senior councillor told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it amounted to a "north Wales super-council let in through the back door".
The idea of regional committees is being proposed by the Welsh Government after controversial council merger plans raised in 2015 were dropped.
The Welsh Government felt the 22 local authorities were too small to be effective and efficient, but abandoned the idea of mergers in 2018 in the face of fierce opposition from councils.
Instead, four regional committees - covering north Wales, mid Wales, south east Wales and south west Wales - could be set up to co-ordinate major transport, planning and economic development projects.
In a consultation document on the idea, Ms James says it "builds on the best that has already been achieved" in co-operation between councils.
"Our ability to act locally is best defended when local action can be complemented by regional action where the nature of the service demands this and where scarce resources need to be shared," she said.
However, Councillor Cater said Conwy council had "real concerns about a democratic deficit developing, potential lack of proper scrutiny and high costs for another layer of governance and administration".
He said councils already faced a "financially stressful pandemic/post pandemic period", with the cost of the north Wales committee alone estimated at £11m and £16.5m over six years.
Wrexham, Flintshire and Gwynedd councils have also raised concerns about the nature and timing of the proposals, although they predate the pandemic.
The Welsh Government hopes to have the committees up and running by September 2021 under new local government legislation, which also includes measures aimed at improving the diversity of people who stand for election.