Harry Baker murder trial: Teen 'hunted down and killed' by gang
- Published
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a "murderous gang" in a "swift, bloody and merciless attack", a jury has heard.
Harry Baker was found dead at a freight container port in Barry Docks, Vale of Glamorgan, in August 2019.
Six men and a boy all deny murdering the Cardiff teenager.
But prosecutors told Newport Crown Court the gang had been determined "that Harry Baker should die, or at the very least suffer really serious harm".
Jurors heard Harry Baker been ambushed in a Barry street.
Prosecutor Paul Lewis QC said he was chased for a mile through the town "by an armed and deadly gang" and had taken refuge in the compound when the gang caught up with him.
He was stabbed repeatedly before being left to "die alone" in the yard, Mr Lewis said.
The court was told the motive for the killing was drugs, and that the victim had either ripped off his attackers, or "had come on their turf" stealing a "lucrative business" as a drug dealer.Leon Clifford, 23, Raymond Thompson, 48, Lewis Evans, 62, Ryan Palmer, 34, Peter McCarthy, 37, all from Barry, Leon Symons, 22 from Ely in Cardiff and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified for legal reasons, all deny murder.The trial continues.