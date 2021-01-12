Covid vaccine: When, where and how will I get my jab? Published duration 51 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Vaccines in Wales are being given from GP surgeries, mobile units and mass vaccination centres

Have you been wondering when you will get your coronavirus vaccine, where you will have it and what to expect?

More than 86,000 people across Wales have been vaccinated so far - but when will it be your turn?

The Welsh Government published its vaccine strategy on Monday, saying over 50s and those with underlying health conditions will be offered a jab by spring, and all other adults by autumn.

Here is a run down of everything you need to know.

When will I get my vaccine?

The NHS is vaccinating people in order of clinical risk, largely based on age groups from old to young.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said the government aims to vaccinate:

all Welsh Ambulance Service staff by 18 January

all those living and working in care homes by the end of January

the rest of the top four priority groups - front-line health and social care staff, everyone over 70 and people who are extremely clinically vulnerable - by mid-February

everyone over 50 and those at greater risk because they have a underlying health condition by the spring

all "eligible adults" by the autumn

The Welsh Government said its plans were dependent on Wales receiving vaccine supplies "in fair proportions and in fair time".

image copyright Getty Images image caption The vaccine is given as an injection into the upper arm.

How will I be informed about my appointment?

The Welsh Government has asked people to not contact their health board, GP, pharmacists or local authority for an appointment, adding people will be contacted when it is their turn.

People will receive a letter, phone call, email or text from their health board with details of the location where they will receive the vaccination.

Invitations will be generated automatically and sent when people are due their vaccination.

Where will I have to go to get the jab?

Vaccines in Wales are being given from primary care surgeries, mobile units and mass vaccination centres.

About 75% of people will get their vaccine in a primary care setting - so at a GP surgery, pharmacy, optometrist or dentist, a Welsh Government spokesman said.

Others will be asked to attend their nearest mass vaccination centre.

People in care homes will receive the vaccine from community nurses through mobile units.

Those who are housebound will receive the vaccine from community nurses in their homes.

Rural or hard to reach communities will receive vaccines from mobile units.

The Welsh Government has said the number of GPs' surgeries delivering vaccines will be increased from about 100 to more than 250 by the end of January.

image caption The Welsh Government released a map showing the locations of the mass vaccination centres

Where are Wales' mass vaccination centres?

The number of mass vaccination centres will increase in the next couple of weeks to 35, with at least one in each of Wales' 22 counties, the Welsh Government has said.

A spokesman said: "Due to security considerations related to Covid-19 vaccinations, following feedback from some vaccination sites in Wales and other parts of the UK, we have taken the decision not to publish the names or precise locations of vaccination centres for wide circulation."

It has released a map showing the general areas where the mass vaccination centres are being sited.

Officials said people would be told where their vaccination will take place when they are invited for the jab.

Setting up the mass vaccination centres has been led by health boards.

Swansea Bay University Health Board has said it has three mass vaccination centres, including Margam Orangery, in Neath Port Talbot, where about 500 people will be vaccinated each day.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said its three temporary hospitals, the Enfys Hospitals in Deeside, Llandudno and Bangor, will be used to vaccinate nearly 2,000 care home staff.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Experts have concluded that both vaccines are very effective

Will I have to queue to get my jab?

Last week Betsi Cadwaladr's board apologised after queues of up to three hours were reported at the vaccination centre at Ysbyty Enfys in Llandudno, Conwy.

A Welsh Government spokesman said it was planning to deliver the vaccine "as speedily, safely and as close to people's homes as possible".

"By using an appointment system, we hope to minimise queuing at vaccination centres. The most vulnerable people will be offered a vaccination at a GP practice or via the mobile units visiting care homes."

Which vaccine will I get?

There are currently two approved vaccines being administered in Wales - the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

A third coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK - made by US company Moderna - but supplies are not expected to arrive until spring.

The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at -70C, but the Oxford jab can be stored at standard fridge temperatures, and can be administered in doctors' surgeries, pharmacies and care homes.

Experts have concluded that both vaccines are very effective, and have not stipulated a preference for either one in any specific population.

Public Health Wales said everyone will be offered a vaccine that has been approved by the MHRA as safe and effective and recommended by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for people of their age or risk group.

image caption Two full doses of the Oxford vaccine gave 62% protection, a half dose followed by a full dose was 90% and overall the trial showed 70% protection.

What if I can't make my appointment?

Public Health Wales said: "Please try to attend the vaccination centre you are offered. If you cannot attend the centre you are offered you may have to wait to get the vaccine in a more convenient location."

What happens during my jab appointment?

You will need to bring a face covering, unless you cannot wear one for a health or disability reason, and your booking reference number if your appointment is at a vaccination centre.

If you need a carer you can bring them with you on the day.

Your appointment should last for about 30 to 45 minutes.

You will be asked some questions about your medical history.

The vaccine will then be given as an injection into your upper arm.

You will be asked to wait for 15 minutes after having the jab. This is in the unlikely event you have a serious reaction to the vaccine.

You will also be given a leaflet about what to expect after your vaccination.

Can I expect any side effects?

Public Health Wales has said the vaccines are very safe but as with all medicines, side effects can occur.

It said most side effects of are mild and short-term, and not everyone gets them.

They can include pain at the injection site, feeling tired, a headache, or mild muscle aches.

A less common side effect is swelling of glands, which can occur a few days after the injection, and is a sign the immune system is responding to the vaccination.

Anaphylaxis can happen after vaccines or medicines but the vast majority of people will not be at risk.

Health professionals are trained to watch out for the early signs and initiate prompt treatment - all immunisation centres include anaphylaxis kits.

Public Health Wales says the benefits of preventing the serious complications of Covid for most people outweigh the risks.

You will be asked if you have ever had any serious allergic reactions before you are offered vaccination.

Do I have to have a vaccine?