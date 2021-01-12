Man jailed after Xana Doyle crash death recalled to prison
- Published
A man jailed after the car he was travelling in to buy drugs crashed, killing a teenager has been recalled to prison.
Xana Doyle, 19, died in the crash on Usk Way, Newport on 2 January 2015.
Shabaz Ali, now 27, from Newbridge, Caerphilly county, was jailed for seven years and three months in 2015 after admitting aggravated allowing to be carried involving a fatal accident
He was also disqualified from driving for five years.
Gwent Police said he had been released from prison on licence last year but had breached his conditions.
The force said he had contacts in the Newport and Birmingham areas.
In 2015, the driver of the car, Sakhawat Ali from Newport, who was then 23, admitting causing death by dangerous driving, drink-driving and aggravated vehicle taking and was also jailed.
He was sentenced to eight years and disqualified from driving for six years
At the time Judge Neil Bidder QC said both men shared the responsibility for causing Miss Doyle's death as they were on a "joint enterprise" to buy cocaine and cannabis while carrying her and another passenger, a 15-year-old girl.
He said Shabaz Ali took his mother's keys without her knowledge, while Sakhawat Ali drove the car.