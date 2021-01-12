BBC News

Man jailed after Xana Doyle crash death recalled to prison

Published
image copyrightGwent Police
image captionShabaz Ali was jailed for seven years and three months and disqualified from driving for five years.

A man jailed after the car he was travelling in to buy drugs crashed, killing a teenager has been recalled to prison.

Xana Doyle, 19, died in the crash on Usk Way, Newport on 2 January 2015.

Shabaz Ali, now 27, from Newbridge, Caerphilly county, was jailed for seven years and three months in 2015 after admitting aggravated allowing to be carried involving a fatal accident

He was also disqualified from driving for five years.

Gwent Police said he had been released from prison on licence last year but had breached his conditions.

The force said he had contacts in the Newport and Birmingham areas.

image captionXana Doyle died following the crash in Newport

In 2015, the driver of the car, Sakhawat Ali from Newport, who was then 23, admitting causing death by dangerous driving, drink-driving and aggravated vehicle taking and was also jailed.

He was sentenced to eight years and disqualified from driving for six years

At the time Judge Neil Bidder QC said both men shared the responsibility for causing Miss Doyle's death as they were on a "joint enterprise" to buy cocaine and cannabis while carrying her and another passenger, a 15-year-old girl.

He said Shabaz Ali took his mother's keys without her knowledge, while Sakhawat Ali drove the car.

Related Topics

  • Newport
  • Birmingham
  • Newbridge

More on this story

  • Drug and drink driver jailed for Xana Doyle death crash

    Published
    8 July 2015

  • Xana Doyle death: Driver admits causing fatal Newport crash

    Published
    13 April 2015