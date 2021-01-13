Covid vaccines: Jabs cancellation line set up after no-shows
A health board has launched a cancellation line for people unable to attend their Covid jab appointment after a small number of no-shows.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board's executive director for public health, Fiona Kinghorn, said the service would launch on Wednesday.
It comes after the board's Vale locality manager posted on social media they had 19 no-shows that day.
Ms Kinghorn said nearly 15,000 people had been vaccinated so far in the area.
She told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast it was "frustrating" that people had not arrived for their jab.
"It's frustrating but we need to investigate why that's the case," she said.
"And it's two-way thing - we need to do everything we can to make it easy for people, and people who've been invited need to do everything they can to turn up...
"If somebody's not well on the day and we've booked them ahead... we need to have a mechanism that they can tell us that they can't make it."
She said the number of no-shows was "very small in the scheme of things", adding: "The key messages is if we've booked you in, please do everything you can to turn up and let us know in advance if you can't."
The Welsh Government published its vaccine strategy on Monday, saying over 50s and those with underlying health conditions will be offered a jab by spring, and all other adults by autumn.
Invitations to attend vaccination appointments are generated automatically and people have been told to expect a letter, phone call, email or text from their health board.