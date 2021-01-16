Welsh: Learning the language in America and Melbourne
She was born in America and now lives in Australia, but the land of Liz Williams' great-great-grandfather has always been close to her heart.
One of her earliest memories is of singing the hymn Calon Lan as a child - even though she could neither pronounce the words nor understand them.
While much of the world was locked down by Covid-19, she was speaking Welsh to a tutor in Wales via Zoom each week.
Lockdown led to a rise in new Welsh learners, according to one app.
Smartphone app Duolingo reported 1.5 million people have started learning on the platform - with numbers increasing by 44% in 2020, making it the fastest growing language in the UK.
Its annual report suggested the growth was down to people wanting to "connect with the country and see Welsh thrive as a language".
Liz, 29, was born in New York and grew up in Pennsylvania, with some of her earliest memories those of attending the Cymanfaoedd Canu hymn-singing festivals, held in Welsh churches across north-east America.
Her connection to Wales dates back to 1886, when her great-great grandfather emigrated from Aberdaron, Gwynedd, to New York.
When she was 11 she visited the house where he grew up and returned in 2015, aged 21, to attend the Meifod National Eisteddfod in Powys.
"My favourite thing about learning Welsh is to be able to communicate with family members who still live in Wales," Liz said.
"My great-great-grandfather was the only one of 10 siblings who emigrated to America.
"I often wonder how different my life would have been if he hadn't left Wales."
She started learning Welsh in 2012 with the Say Something In Welsh app and also uses the resources on the National Centre for Learning Welsh's website.
Liz was able to continue learning after moving to Australia in 2018, joining a class organised by the Melbourne Welsh Church.
"I love listening to Radio Cymru, and watching programmes like Rownd a Rownd on S4C," she added.
"I also use Duolingo every day, and organise talks on Skype with my relatives in Wales."
Throughout lockdown her Melbourne class continued via zoom, as did her conversations with her tutor in Wales.
Liz said she had been using her skills to translate old documents and newspaper articles to discover more about her family.