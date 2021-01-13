Harry Baker trial: Boy, 17, 'ambushed' and 'left dying in Barry docks'
A 17-year-old boy was "ambushed" by a group before being stabbed and left to die in a shipping container yard, a court has heard.
Newport Crown Court heard Harry Baker was subject to a "swift, bloody and merciless attack" in Barry Docks, Vale of Glamorgan, in August 2019.
Jurors were shown footage of an ambush the defendants are said to have carried out on Mr Baker and his friend.
Six men and a boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.
The prosecution has suggested the motive for the killing was drugs.
Leon Clifford, 23, Raymond Thompson, 48, Lewis Evans, 62, Ryan Palmer, 34, Peter McCarthy, 37, all from Barry, Leon Symons, 22 from Ely in Cardiff and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified, all deny murder.
Mr Clifford has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Paul Lewis, prosecuting, said two of the defendants were "lying in ambush" and appeared from a grassy area while on the phone to another defendant.
"A shiny implement can be seen in the hands of one," Mr Lewis told the court.
CCTV footage from across the town then showed Mr Baker and his friend being chased for about a mile. The court was told the 17-year-old defendant was "leading the chase".
Jurors were shown the moment some the defendants reached the locked Intermodal yard in Barry Docks.
Mr Lewis QC said: "Ryan Palmer is armed with a piece of wood, McCarthy has got a piece of wood and a knife".
Footage showed some of the defendants climbing the fence, which left "three of the five, all armed" in the compound, according to Mr Lewis.
Jurors were then shown footage of four of the defendants leaving the yard, while Mr Baker was "lying dying" inside.
The court heard five of the defendants "make their escape" in a Nissan Juke driven by "getaway driver" Lewis Evans, 62, who dropped two of the defendants in Barry and three in Cardiff.
Mr Baker was found dead at the freight container in the early hours of 28 August, 2019.
The trial continues.