Skin cancer: Woman, 24, given terminal diagnosis
A young mother has been told she has terminal skin cancer, despite showing no signs of the illness before her diagnosis.
Elivia Bamber, 24, known as Elli, went to the doctor after thinking she had suffered a small stroke while at work in Ruabon, Wrexham, last September.
But an MRI scan showed Elli was suffering from melanoma which had led to a tumour on her brain.
Her mother, Sharon Bamber, said it was "absolutely heartbreaking".
"There are no words to describe it. You just don't expect it - you don't think it will happen to you," she said.
Ms Bamber said her daughter, who lives with her partner and daughter Willow - who turns two next month - in Llanymynech, Powys, had never been on a sunbed in her life and "hides" from the sun.
Elli, who is under the care of specialists at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, had surgery to remove the brain tumour in October, but two others have since formed. She has also been diagnosed with tumours in her bowel.
Ms Bamber said her daughter has been an "absolute warrior" since her diagnosis.
She said: "She's fantastic. She'll laugh and joke. Her one phrase at the moment is 'it is what it is - now let's get on with it'."
Although Elli had a mole removed more than five years ago, there were no concerns at the time and nothing to indicate any link with her current illness.
Elli has undergone chemotherapy and is currently receiving a new treatment called CyberKnife radiotherapy.
Doctors also plan to give her immunotherapy to help deal with the cancer.
"They were just as shocked as we are," said Ms Bamber. "They said it's pretty rare for such a young girl to have it."
Ms Bamber said the most heartbreaking thing for Elli was looking at her own young daughter "and wondering will she remember me?"
With regular trips to Birmingham costing the family about £150 week, they have set up a fundraising page.
And with Elli's younger sister living just two doors away from her, the whole family are doing what they can to make as many memories as possible.
"She's an inspiration to us all," Ms Bamber said.