Hirwaun crash: family pay tribute to 'gentle giant'
- Published
A 19-year-old man who died in a car crash on Monday was a "gentle giant", say his family.
Jac Williams, from Treherbert, was killed when the white Ford Fiesta he was driving left the carriageway as he headed north between Glynneath and Hirwaun just before 17:00.
His relatives said: "There are no words to describe how much Jac meant to us as a family."
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident.
In a tribute to Mr Williams, his family said: "The past few days have shown that he touched the lives of all who knew him far more than we ever realised.
"Jac was a friend to everyone and loved nothing more than making people smile. A gentle giant with a heart of gold; our world was a better place with him in it."
They added that the father-of-one "had a wonderful future ahead of him".
"He loved football, especially Swansea City, and was a talented goalkeeper.
"One of his proudest achievements was being chosen to play for the Boys' and Girls' Clubs of Wales team.
"However, even that didn't compare to the pride he felt when he and his girlfriend, Shania, became parents to their son, Oli-John.
"Although we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened, we have been overwhelmed with the love and support from members of the community. Reading the messages, and hearing other people's memories of Jac, has brought us great comfort over the past few days, and we hope to share them with Oli-John in the future so that he may also know how beloved his father was."