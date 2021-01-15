Royal Welsh Regimental Museum move falls through
Plans to move the Royal Welsh Regimental Museum to a bigger home have fallen through.
The museum, based in Brecon, needs new premises as it can currently only display half its collection of 100,000 uniforms, weapons and other artefacts.
Powys County Council was working with trustees on a move to the former library in Ship Street.
Trustees say the move is "not now financially viable", but they remain committed to staying in the town.
The collection is a popular attraction and incorporates more than 300 years of Welsh regimental history.
'Vibrant'
Speaking for the trustees, Lt Gen James Swift said they had "reluctantly concluded" the move to the library was no longer viable.
"We remain determined to continue to run a vibrant Regimental Museum in Brecon, not least as a contribution to the visitor offer that attracts so many people to the area," he said.
"As we refine our future plans, we look forward to working with the council to ensure the museum is successful and continues to play a strong role in the town."
The museum, which includes several Victoria Crosses and other mementoes of the Zulu Wars, played a key role in the 140th anniversary celebrations in 2019 of the 1879 Battle of Rorke's Drift, in South Africa.
Powys cabinet member for property, Councillor Phyl Davies said: "Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we are not able to progress this exciting proposal any further we fully respect the position of the museum trustees.
"We fully recognise the importance of the museum to the town and remain committed to working with the trustees to ensure their long-term future in Brecon is secured."