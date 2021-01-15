Covid: Courts firebreak call for non-custody cases
Lawyers have called for a two-week firebreak for all non-custody cases in magistrates and crown courts after a rise in Covid cases.
In the last seven weeks, 24 court staff, two members of the judiciary and one court user have tested positive in Wales.
The Law Society said solicitors are "very anxious" about their safety.
A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said courts are "Covid-secure".
Earlier this week, Cardiff Magistrates' Court moved to just two courts sitting per day.
The latest figures show that between 24 November and 11 January, five magistrates' court staff in Cardiff tested positive, while Port Talbot Justice Centre had 11 positive cases - one of the highest figures for any court in England in Wales over that period.
Now the Law Society has written to court managers and the senior presiding judge, setting out its fears about the safety of members and other court users.
Mark Davies, vice chair of the Law Society's Wales Committee, said: "Solicitors in all parts of Wales are all very anxious about Covid-19 safety in both the magistrates and crown courts."
He said reports about a "massive outbreak" of Covid-19 at HMP Cardiff were also of concern.
"The Law Society, as an organisation and I personally, have previously gone on record indicating that it is essential that courts remain open," Mr Davies continued.
"However, a reasoned and balanced view on general safety grounds must be taken regarding court attendance in light of recent developments at both HMP Cardiff and Cardiff Magistrates' Court."
The HM Courts and Tribunals Service said however, it is in a "much stronger position" to manage the risks than it was last year, "having invested £110million in safety measures".
"In recognition of the understandable anxieties of those who must attend court, we have worked closely with public health experts who are clear that our buildings are Covid-secure and set up to deal with the new strain of the virus," a spokesman said.
"Nonetheless we have increased use of remote technology to reduce the number of people who must attend court and minimise risk further."