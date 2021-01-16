Covid in Wales: GPs warned about delay to vaccine batch
- Published
GPs in north Wales are being advised to consider delaying Covid-19 vaccine appointments early next week due to a hold-up affecting about 26,000 doses.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board, which manages healthcare in the area, said it was a national issue which was expected to be "resolved in the coming days".
The Welsh Government said one batch out of four had been delayed, which had been due to be shared between Wales' seven health boards.
It said rollout plans were unaffected.
Four per cent of the Welsh population have received a vaccine so far.
Chris Stockport, executive director primary and community care at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said the organisation was "notified of a delay in releasing a batch of vaccines which would have disrupted supply nationally in the middle of next week".
"To help minimise disruption and anxiety, we informed GP practices of this supply issue at the earliest opportunity, and suggested they may wish to delay appointments early next week," he said.
"We expect that this issue will be resolved in the coming days, and we expect a further allocation of vaccines will arrive over the coming week.
"We are now in the process of working with our partners in primary care to minimise any disruption and continue the rollout of vaccinations across north Wales."
UK government figures show 126,375 people in Wales, 4% of the population, have received their first jab so far.
The Welsh Government's vaccine strategy says everyone will be offered a jab by autumn.
It is not known why one of four batches has been held up.
A Welsh Government spokeswoman confirmed each batch contains about 26,000 doses.
She said it would not affect its plan to vaccinate priority groups by mid-February.
"We were recently notified that one of the four batches of the vaccine we had anticipated receiving this week will be delayed, and not available until the week commencing 25 January," she said.
"This does not affect our overall expected delivery volumes or expectations for hitting the milestones set out in our Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy for Wales."