Man taken to hospital after serious assault in Cardiff
- Published
A 32-year-old man has been treated in hospital for "puncture wounds to his body" following a serious assault in a suburb of Cardiff.
Police and paramedics were called to Howard Street in Splott on Friday at about 20:00 GMT.
South Wales Police said the man needed treatment for "non-life threatening injuries" at Cardiff's University Hospital Wales.
Officers are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses.
